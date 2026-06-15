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‘LET THE OIL FLOW’: Crude prices plunge after Trump announces Iran deal, Hormuz reopening

Oil prices dropped to a three-month low on Monday morning following the announcement by the United States and Iran that they had reached a deal to end the Middle East conflict.
Oil prices dropped to a three-month low on Monday morning following the announcement by the United States and Iran that they had reached a deal to end the Middle East conflict.Image generated by ChatGPT AI.
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