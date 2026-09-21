Lethbridge boy charged with sex assault after incidents along Coalbanks Trail

A 15-year-old Lethbridge boy faces multiple charges after police say a woman was sexually assaulted and several females were targeted in a series of indecent acts along a city green strip.Lethbridge Police said officers were called to the Coalbanks Trail near the 1500 block of Lakeview Drive South at about 4 p.m. on Sept. 16 after a 41-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted.Police said the woman was walking along the trail when she noticed a young male hiding behind a garbage can.The male allegedly made a lewd comment as she passed before running after her, sexually assaulting her and fleeing on a bicycle.A witness who saw the incident stopped to help the woman and police were contacted.Patrol officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.Investigators subsequently determined the suspect's description matched that of a young male reported in three earlier incidents involving indecent acts in the same area.Police said those incidents occurred in mid-August. In each case, a male allegedly committed an indecent act in front of females walking along the green strip.An eight-year-old girl was present during one of the incidents..The Lethbridge Police Sex Crimes Unit took over the investigation.On Sept. 17, members of the Sex Crimes Unit and Crime Suppression Team went to the green strip and located a suspect, who was arrested without incident.The 15-year-old, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with sexual assault, indecent exposure and four counts of committing an indecent act.The allegations have not been proven in court.The youth was released with conditions prohibiting him from attending Coalbanks Trail in the Lakeview area. He is also prohibited from attending parks, playgrounds or pools unless accompanied by a parent, guardian or teacher.He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 28.