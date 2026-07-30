News

Lethbridge drug bust uncovers arsenal of firearms, 170 knives and fentanyl

The knives and prohibited weapons included switchblades, swords, nunchakus, collapsible batons, brass knuckles and claw-style weapons resembling those used by the fictional horror character Freddy Krueger.
Lethbridge drug bust uncovers arsenal of firearms, 170 knives and fentanyl
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Alert
Lethbridge
Louise Sansome
Terry Adamson
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news