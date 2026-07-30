Lethbridge drug bust uncovers arsenal of firearms, 170 knives and fentanyl

A major drug trafficking investigation in Lethbridge has resulted in one of ALERT's largest-ever weapons seizures, with police recovering dozens of firearms, nearly 200 knives and edged weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition and approximately $20,000 worth of illegal drugs.ALERT's organized crime team, assisted by the Lethbridge Police Service, executed a search warrant at a home in the 2000 block of 7 Avenue North on July 15 after investigating suspected drug trafficking activity first reported in June.Investigators arrested two people and seized an extensive cache of weapons that police believe was linked to the local drug trade."The drug trade is inherently violent and unpredictable. A huge weapons cache such as this demonstrates an unwelcome danger to our community," said Staff Sgt. Trevor Sheppard of ALERT.Among the items seized were 19 rifles, three shotguns, one pistol, nine replica firearms, approximately 4,700 rounds of ammunition, 12 prohibited weapons, about 170 knives and edged weapons, and two body armour vests.Police said none of the firearms were legally possessed..ALERT is now working with the RCMP's National Weapons Enforcement Support Team to trace the origins of the firearms. Investigators have confirmed one firearm had previously been reported stolen in Brooks.The knives and prohibited weapons included switchblades, swords, nunchakus, collapsible batons, brass knuckles and claw-style weapons resembling those used by the fictional horror character Freddy Krueger.Officers also seized 53 grams of cocaine, 41 grams of methamphetamine, 538 fentanyl and oxycodone pills, 113 tabs of LSD, 20 cartons of contraband tobacco products and $13,649 in cash.Louise Sansome, 47, has been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, unlawful possession of body armour, offences under the Tobacco Act and numerous firearms-related offences.Police said Sansome was already prohibited from possessing firearms for life because of previous convictions.Terry Adamson, 56, has been charged with possession of drugs.ALERT said members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity are encouraged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, funded by the Alberta government, combines specialized policing resources from across the province to target organized and serious crime.