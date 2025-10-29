Lethbridge drug house boarded up after 60 police calls

A Lethbridge home that drew more than 60 police calls since 2021 has been boarded up and fenced off after Alberta Sheriffs shut it down for ongoing criminal activity.The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit obtained a court order forcing all occupants, including the owner, to vacate 1025 12 St. South by noon Tuesday. The property will remain closed for 90 days, with locks changed and access barred until January 26, 2026. Certain individuals named in the order are permanently prohibited from entering the property.The Court of King’s Bench issued the community safety order after SCAN investigators documented activity consistent with drug trafficking and abuse. .Lethbridge Police confirmed they had received dozens of reports of fights, assaults, and disorderly conduct at the address over the past four years. The property will stay under surveillance while the order remains in effect, with restrictions lasting until January 26, 2028.Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis praised the enforcement action, saying it sends a clear message that Albertans “won’t stand idly by as dangerous illegal activity in their area threatens the safety and well-being of the community.”SCAN insp. Brent Pickard credited close cooperation with local police and vigilant neighbours for helping bring the closure about, calling it “another win for a local community living in fear.”Lethbridge Police Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh said shutting the property down marks “a step toward restoring a sense of safety and trust in the neighbourhood.”Since 2008, the SCAN unit has investigated more than 10,000 problem properties across Alberta and issued over 140 community safety orders, most of which are resolved after owners agree to stop illegal activity.