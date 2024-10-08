Lethbridge firm fined $360,000 after worker killed on job

HTK Iron Works Ltd., a Lethbridge metal fabricating company, has been fined $360,000 for a workplace fatality that occurred on February 1, 2023, at their metal fabrication shop. A worker tragically died after being struck by a fabricated windbreak panel that fell from a moving forklift.The company pleaded guilty to one count under the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Act for failing to ensure the health and safety of a worker. They were sentenced on last Wednesday in the Medicine Hat Court of Justice, and the Crown withdrew four other charges under OHS legislation.This incident highlights the importance of adhering to Alberta's OHS laws, which establish basic health and safety rules for workplaces across the province. These laws provide guidance for employers to ensure their workplaces are healthy and safe, while also protecting workers' rights ¹ ²[5).Key Points:Incident Details: A worker died after being struck by a fabricated windbreak panel that fell from a moving forklift on February 1, 2023.Company Fine: HTK Iron Works Ltd. was fined $360,000, including a 20% victim fine surcharge.Charges: The company pleaded guilty to one count under the OHS Act and had four other charges withdrawn.Appeal Window: Both the company and the Crown have 30 days to appeal the conviction or penalties.