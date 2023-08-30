The Lethbridge Hurricanes have hired disgraced Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters to lead it.
“We are very excited to announce Bill Peters as our new head coach,” said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt in a Wednesday press release.
“Bill brings a high level of experience, having coached professionally in the AHL (American Hockey League) and NHL (National Hockey League).”
Peters will be replacing former Hurricanes head coach Brent Kisio, who was hired by the Henderson Silver Knights.
Anholt said his previous time in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and his experience coaching the University of Lethbridge Pronghorns put him at the top of its candidate list. He added his hiring will “have a major impact on our team and our players’ and coaches development.”
The Hurricanes acknowledged Peters agreed to a multi-year contract with the team. It said he has an extensive coaching resume, which includes serving parts of six seasons as head coach in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes and the Flames from 2014 to 2019, where he posted a 199-175-64 regular season record.
He led the Flames to a 50-win campaign in 2018-2019, capturing the Pacific Division title. He served as an assistant coach with the Detroit Red Wings from 2011 to 2014.
Before his time in the NHL, the Hurricanes said Peters spent three seasons of the Rockford IceHogs in the AHL after a three-year stint with the Spokane Chiefs. In his time with the Chiefs, he led it to a WHL and a Memorial Cup Championship in 2008, defeating the Hurricanes.
He posted a WHL regular season record of 111-92-13. He has experience coaching in Lethbridge, having spent three campaigns as the head coach of the U of L Pronghorns from 2002 to 2005.
Peters has coached and represented Canada at various levels, capturing a gold medal at the 2009 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He has served as an assistant coach once and head coach twice for the Men’s World Championships, capturing two gold medals in 2015 and 2016 and a silver medal in 2017.
He resigned as head coach of the Flames in 2019 after it became public he had committed an act of anti-black racism involving a former player. The incident occurred when he was head coach of the IceHogs during the 2009-2010 season.
The Hurricanes said he has completed the Anti-Racism Training and Coaching Certification program with guidance through diversity, inclusion, and equity training agency Shades of Humanity Consulting.
WHL Commissioner Ron Robison said he is satisfied Peters has taken the necessary steps required to return to coaching in the league.
“The journey towards individual and systemic equity learning should be viewed as an ongoing process,” said Robison.
“Bill has demonstrated that through this process and the WHL remains committed to systemic change through continued education.”
He will continue to partake in anti-racism coaching, equity training, and educational initiatives prescribed by Shades of Humanity Consulting.
Peters admitted he has “worked closely with Shades of Humanity to understand and correct my regrettable actions.”
“I have learned a lot through this educational journey and feel ready to return to coaching,” he said.
“I am in a unique position to guide our next generation of community leaders and to establish a more inclusive culture in hockey.”
The Flames announced in June it has appointed assistant coach Ryan Huska as its new head coach.
“Following a detailed search process, today we are proud to introduce Ryan Huska as head coach of the Calgary Flames,” said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy.
“While continuity and familiarity are a benefit, we have witnessed first-hand Ryan’s work ethic; he is a clear communicator who builds trust with his players; and he’s a critical thinker with a plan.”
