Lethbridge man charged with human trafficking offences dating back to 2018

A 42-year-old man is facing multiple human trafficking charges after Lethbridge police uncovered evidence that a woman had allegedly been trafficked across Canada for nearly eight years.Cody James Barnes, 42, of no fixed address, was arrested October 1 following an investigation by the Lethbridge Police Service Sex Crimes Unit.Police launched the investigation September 29 after receiving a report of suspected human trafficking.Investigators determined an adult woman was allegedly being trafficked in Lethbridge and uncovered additional evidence suggesting she had been exploited at various locations across Canada dating back to 2018.Barnes was taken into custody without incident just two days after the initial complaint.At the time of his arrest, police discovered Barnes was allegedly violating court-ordered release conditions connected to previous human trafficking charges.Barnes is charged with trafficking in persons, receiving a material benefit from human trafficking, procuring sexual services, advertising sexual services and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.Following a judicial interim release hearing, Barnes was remanded in custody.He is scheduled to make his next court appearance October 28..Police confirmed the woman involved in the investigation has been connected with support services.Authorities have not released further details about the victim or the locations where the alleged trafficking occurred.Anyone experiencing human trafficking, concerned about someone who may be a victim or seeking assistance as a survivor can contact the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking.The organization operates a confidential, 24-hour national hotline at 1-833-900-1010 and offers online assistance through its website at ccteht.ca.