Lethbridge man charged with sex assault, interference involving two young girls

Lethbridge police have charged a 30-year-old man with multiple child sexual offences after investigations involving two girls, ages 10 and 12.Police said the first investigation began July 18 after receiving a report that a 12-year-old girl had told a friend she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by an adult man.Investigators said the girl reported three incidents that allegedly occurred between June 2024 and May 2026.A second alleged victim was identified during the investigation in a separate matter.According to police, a 10-year-old girl reported she had been sexually assaulted by the same man during the summer of 2025.Police said the accused was a family friend who regularly spent time with the children in both cases.Nicholas Tilbe, 30, of Lethbridge, has been charged with four counts of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault.Tilbe is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 8 in connection with the second investigation and Sept. 22 in connection with the first..He was released from custody under several conditions, including orders prohibiting him from contacting either alleged victim or children under 16.Tilbe is also prohibited from attending public pools, schools or school grounds, daycares, playgrounds, youth shelters and libraries unless accompanied by an adult family member.Police said he is further prohibited from volunteering or working in a position that would place him in a position of trust or authority over anyone younger than 16.