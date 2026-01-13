Lethbridge man charged with trafficking as three girls rescued; bail granted

Lethbridge police have charged a 50-year-old man with human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and unlawful confinement in connection with multiple assaults on vulnerable girls.Skye Atoa was arrested in mid-December after officers responded to a report that a 14-year-old girl was being held against her will in an apartment along the 500 block of 8 St. South. The girl was found inside in medical distress and transported to hospital. A search of the apartment later uncovered two additional girls, aged 15 and 16.Police allege the 14-year-old was forcibly confined and repeatedly sexually assaulted over a three-day period, and was forced to consume drugs. The 15-year-old and 16-year-old were reportedly held for several hours and exposed to sexual acts by Atoa.Atoa faces multiple charges including trafficking of a person under 18, sexual assault of a child under 16, sexual interference, obtaining sexual services of a child for consideration, indecent exposure to a child under 16, sexual counsel of a child, and three counts of unlawful confinement. He is also charged in connection with a previous October 2025 assault of a 24-year-old woman..Although Atoa had been in custody since his arrest, he was granted bail Monday with numerous conditions. He is expected to be released Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court again on February 2.Police believe there may be additional, unidentified victims and have released Atoa’s photograph to encourage them to come forward. Anyone with information or who has been victimized is urged to contact Lethbridge Police at 403-328-4444, referencing file 25059360, or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com or 1-800-222-8477.The investigation is ongoing.