Lethbridge police charged four youth in connection with the violent assault of a 15-year-old male.
A 15-year-old male was in the Burger King parking lot along the 1900 block of Third Ave. S when he was approached by four males — two of them wearing masks — on February 17 at about 10:35 p.m., according to a Thursday press release. The release said the victim was struck multiple times with a tire jack and repeatedly kicked after he fell to the ground.
The release went on to say the victim’s shoes were stolen after the attack and the males fled on foot. It said restaurant staff called 911 and assisted the victim until EMS arrived and transported him to hospital, where he was treated for extensive head injuries.
The four subjects were identified following further investigation and have all been arrested and charged.
The release said the parties involved are known to each other. This was not a random incident.
Two 15-year-old males, a 14-year-old male, and a 16-year-old male, all from Lethbridge, have been charged with aggravated assault, disguised with intent, possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public, and robbery.
The four youths were released from custody. The 16-year-old and one of the 15-year-olds will appear in court on March 8, while the other 15-year-old and the 14-year-old will be in court March 22.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
