Lethbridge police Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh has suspended one of his officers pending an investigation into a potentially illegal search of a database.

 Courtesy Meghan Grant/CBC

Lethbridge police charged four youth in connection with the violent assault of a 15-year-old male. 

A 15-year-old male was in the Burger King parking lot along the 1900 block of Third Ave. S when he was approached by four males — two of them wearing masks — on February 17 at about 10:35 p.m., according to a Thursday press release. The release said the victim was struck multiple times with a tire jack and repeatedly kicked after he fell to the ground. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

