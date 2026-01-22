Lethbridge police charge Taber man after alleged hotel room sexual assault of 12-year-old

Lethbridge police have charged a Taber man after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in a city hotel room, an incident authorities say involved multiple minors and alcohol.Police were called to a southside hotel on April 24, 2025, to assist with the recovery of property. Officers arriving at the room found a male with six children — one boy and five girls between the ages of 12 and 14. The man, who was 21 at the time, initially told police he was a teenager, a claim investigators later determined was false.As police looked further into the circumstances, investigators learned the male had met the group of teens through social media. He then drove them to various locations before taking them to a hotel room, where alcohol was provided. A 12-year-old girl later reported she had been sexually assaulted..During the investigation, police made repeated attempts to locate and contact the suspect but were unsuccessful. Officers later learned he had left Canada. Charges were laid in his absence and a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued.Lethbridge Police Service said it was notified on Monday, that the suspect had returned to the country and was arrested at Vancouver International Airport.Yuvraaz Singh, 22, of Taber, is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invite sexual touching and obstructing a peace officer. He remains in custody in British Columbia and is awaiting transfer back to Alberta.