Kerissa Plume

Kerissa Rikki Tyrell Plume, 33, of Lethbridge, faces charges in connection to a fire at a Lethbridge hotel on February 24, 2023. 

 Courtesy Lethbridge Police Service

Lethbridge police have charged a 33-year-old woman with arson in connection with a fire at a southside hotel. 

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) responded to a fire alarm at the Holiday Inn located along the 2300 block of Mayor Magrath Drive on Friday around 1 a.m., according to a Tuesday press release. The release said crews were directed to a fire located in a room on the third floor. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.