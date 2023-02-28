Lethbridge police have charged a 33-year-old woman with arson in connection with a fire at a southside hotel.
Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) responded to a fire alarm at the Holiday Inn located along the 2300 block of Mayor Magrath Drive on Friday around 1 a.m., according to a Tuesday press release. The release said crews were directed to a fire located in a room on the third floor.
The release went on to say a woman — the lone occupant of the room — was transported to hospital. It said crews contained the fire to the room and while no one else was injured, a number of hotel occupants were displaced due to smoke and water damage.
The building was impacted by the sprinkler system activating, with damages estimated at about $1 million. An LFES investigator determined the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.
The release said the female was admitted to hospital for treatment of her injuries, but she left later that evening.
A warrant had been issued for her arrest, and she was later caught.
Lethbridge resident Kerissa Rikki Tyrell Plume, 33, has been charged with arson to property — disregard for human life and arson to the property of others. Plume is facing additional charges for failing to comply with release order conditions.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Lethbridge police at (403) 328-4444 and reference file 23004291.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
