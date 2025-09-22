Lethbridge police investigate suspicious death of 87-year-old man at care home

Lethbridge police are investigating the suspicious death of an 87-year-old man at a local care facility after an altercation with another resident.On August 28, police were contacted by the Alberta Office of the Chief Medical Examiner about the death of a resident at St. Michael’s Health Centre on the 1400 block of 9 Ave. South. The Criminal Investigation Section launched a probe into the circumstances of the death.Investigators determined the man was involved in a physical altercation with another elderly male resident on August 27 just after 6 a.m. .The victim was taken by EMS to hospital, where he later died. Police said the two men knew each other and lived in the same unit.There are no cameras in resident rooms or the common hallways of the facility.Police confirmed the male subject continues to reside at St. Michael’s, but said there is no evidence of an ongoing risk. The investigation remains active, with no further details being released at this time.