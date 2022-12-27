Mitchell Socholotuik

Lethbridge police are informing the public high-risk sexual predator Mitchell Lloyd Robert Socholotuik, 30, is residing in the community. 

Socholotuik served seven years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching involving a young girl, according to a Monday press release. The release said Socholotuik has been in and out of prison for subsequent convictions of breaching conditions of his release, after he was first let out in 2017. 

