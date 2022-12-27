Lethbridge police are informing the public high-risk sexual predator Mitchell Lloyd Robert Socholotuik, 30, is residing in the community.
Socholotuik served seven years in prison after being convicted of sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching involving a young girl, according to a Monday press release. The release said Socholotuik has been in and out of prison for subsequent convictions of breaching conditions of his release, after he was first let out in 2017.
The release went on to say police believe Socholotuik poses significant harm to the community, particularly girls. It said he is likely to engage in opportunistic behaviour and might seek out interactions with young girls based on the circumstances of his previous conviction.
He is being monitored by the Lethbridge police high risk offenders unit and is bound by permanent, life-long conditions prohibiting him from:
- Having any contact, including communication by any means, with a person who is under the age of 16;
- Attending a public park, public swimming area, daycare centre, school ground, playground, or community centre where children under 16 are present or can be expected to be present; and
- Seeking, obtaining, or continuing employment or being a volunteer in a capacity which involves being in a position of trust or authority to children under the age of 16.
He is further subject to additional conditions, including:
- Prohibitions from accessing and possessing pornography;
- Prohibitions from accessing the internet without supervision; and
- Requirements to report any relationships or friendships with females.
Socholotuik is described as a caucasian male, about six ft. two in. tall, 235 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The release said Lethbridge police are issuing this warning after careful deliberation of all related issues, including privacy concerns, because it feels it is in the public interest to inform people about him. It added police believe there is a significant risk to public safety.
People are advised the intent of this process is to enable them to take suitable precautionary measures and not to engage in any form of vigilante action.
Edmonton police warned the public in October convicted violent sex offender Alexandre Passechnikov was freed into the community.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
