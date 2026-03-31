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Lethbridge police seize city’s largest fentanyl stash valued at $450,000

Lethbridge police seize city’s largest fentanyl stash valued at $450,000
Lethbridge police seize city’s largest fentanyl stash valued at $450,000 Courtesy ALERT
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Abpoli
Fentanyl
Alert
Lethbridge
Sherry Hopkins

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