Lethbridge police seize city’s largest fentanyl stash valued at $450,000

Lethbridge authorities have seized more than 2.25 kilograms of fentanyl in what marks the city’s largest fentanyl bust to date, with an estimated street value of $450,000. The drugs, which could have been sold as roughly 22,000 doses, were recovered alongside $8,000 in cash and 14 cartons of contraband cigarettes.ALERT Lethbridge’s organized crime team and the Lethbridge Police Service conducted the seizure on March 19, following a search of a home in the Victoria Park neighbourhood near Chinook Regional Hospital and a local middle school.Staff Sergeant Trevor Sheppard said fentanyl remains a top priority for ALERT. “A record seizure like this showcases our commitment to public safety and we will continue to aggressively target offenders who poison our community,” Sheppard said.A 49-year-old woman, Sherry Hopkins, was arrested in connection with the seizure. Hopkins had previously violated two court-ordered release conditions after a July 2025 incident where she was found with 1,137 grams of fentanyl..Hopkins now faces multiple charges including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of more than 2,000 cigarettes, and breach of release order. She remains in custody, with her next court appearance set for April 23, 2026.The city’s previous largest fentanyl seizure occurred in December 2022, when authorities recovered 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl as part of a million-dollar bust. The accused in that case received a 12-year prison sentence starting in February 2025.Members of the public are encouraged to report suspected drug or gang activity by contacting local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.ALERT, funded by the Alberta government, combines the province’s most advanced law enforcement resources to tackle serious and organized crime, including major drug trafficking operations.