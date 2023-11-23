Lethbridge police warn repeat sex offender back on the streets

In a move to prioritize public safety, the Lethbridge Police Service has issued an alert concerning a high-risk sex offender currently living in the area.Glenn Christopher John Rutledge, 42, was recently released from custody after completing a one-year sentence for violating the conditions of a Peace Bond. Rutledge has a troubling history of sexually offending female children and repeatedly breaching court-imposed release conditions. Authorities believe he poses a significant risk of harm to the community, with a potential for opportunistic behavior, specifically targeting women with young or teenage daughters and engaging in the grooming of children he has access to.Rutledge, assessed as a very high risk to re-offend, is under close monitoring by the LPS High Risk Offenders Unit. His court-mandated restrictions include a prohibition on any contact with individuals under the age of 16 unless under court-approved supervision. Additionally, he is restricted from entering public parks, swimming areas with children under 16, daycare centers, schoolgrounds, playgrounds, or community centers. Employment or volunteering roles that involve a position of trust or authority over persons under the age of 16 are also prohibited.Further, Rutledge is barred from accessing any online content that violates the law, including social media sites, networks, internet discussion forums, or chat rooms. He is not permitted to maintain a personal profile on any social media platforms.Described as a Caucasian male, approximately 6-ft 1-in. tall, 159 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes.The Lethbridge Police Service has carefully considered all related issues, including privacy concerns, in deciding to share this information with the public. They firmly believe that it is in the public interest to inform community members about Rutledge's residency due to the perceived significant risk to public safety.