'Let's see when it comes': Finance minister suggests pipeline to BC not off the table

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne has not ruled out the possibility of a new pipeline to British Columbia.Speaking to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade about the federal budget on Wednesday, he made it clear that everything was on the table, and that Ottawa would assess projects' viability on a case-by-case basis.."Alberta is proposing to be the main proponent behind a new pipeline, and so that would be coming through BC," GVBT President and CEO Bridgitte Anderson said. "The challenge for BC then is that there is an oil tanker ban. Once these projects are being looked at, reviewed, and released, where does that situation factor into some of the thinking of the federal government? Would it address the oil tanker ban so that a pipeline could run through BC."Champagne was quick to respond, saying, "we'll see when there’s something in front of the Major Projects Office.""The role of the Major Projects Office was really to look at the role of these projects of national interest to try to see what they are," he added, "and how you make sure you have not only the proponents, but the key actors around that to support a project like that."."Let's see when it comes, and then the Major Projects Office and obviously the government will have formed a view about that," Champagne concluded..When asked about a pipeline again at a press conference immediately following the event, Champagne repeated his earlier answer, noting that "the Major Projects Office will look at projects when they come.".Finance minister says that there is 'more openness' to energy corridor.This is not the first time Champagne has hinted at changing attitudes within the federal government. While addressing the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Monday, he suggested there was "more openness" to a new national energy corridor."Mentalities are evolving," he told the audience. "The Prime Minister changed the tone to talk about Canada as an energy superpower, in both clean and conventional energy, and that's really changed how people perceive these things."He added that "there are things we're saying today that would have been very difficult six or nine months ago."“People now see that we can do this sustainably and responsibly," Champagne declared. "Canada has a great brand around the world. We have the technology, the people, and the resources.".Just days earlier, Prime Minister Mark Carney was asked whether there was a new pipeline on the horizon."Danielle's on line one," he replied, referring to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. Don't worry, it's gonna happen — well, something's gonna happen.".'NEVER GONNA HAPPEN': Eby, First Nations tell Smith to give up on dream of pipeline to BC.Meanwhile in BC, Premier David Eby has made it clear that neither he, nor the province's First Nations leaders support the idea."I'll be blunt," he said. "I don't see any prospect of a pipeline unless it is fully taxpayer-funded and the federal government forces it through over provincial and indigenous objections."