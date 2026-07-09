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'Let’s stop the dramatics:' Smith's chief of staff claims Meta's $13B investment debunks claims of referendum scaring away businesses

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Meta Platforms
Gil Mcgowan
Alberta Independence
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Alberta referendum 2026
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