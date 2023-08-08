Banff National Park

Banff National Park

 Courtesy Derek Fildebrandt/Western Standard

RE: RE — MAKICHUK: The nightmare of Banff — visitors face exorbitant prices

"Hi Dave, I enjoy your articles even if I don’t always agree with your point of view,  which is the case today. I lived in Canmore from 1999 to 2013, and it expanded greatly while I was there.

Tags

Recommended for you

(7) comments

varretto
varretto

Interesting to read completely opposite opinions about this topic.

Personally, I can't decide, would I like everything cheaper and more accessible (which in most cases means "overcrowded"), or more expensive and..., well, I'm not even sure does it really work anymore... Every government, municipality or whatever is trying to introduce fees and charges for pretty much everything (now you even must pay a fee for permit to use paddle board in some parks, or states, like Montana) and still most of the times there are "lots of us out there" (I'm just being very polite here).

Good for business, though.

Regarding Banff in particular – we used to go there several times a year, but when mayor Karen Sorensen said "stay away from Banff, we don't want you here" not long time ago, it was over for me. No more Banff.

Obviously, they don't miss me anyway... :), so looks like everything is fine.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

This is a little bit of a rude letter, don't you think Alda? Perhaps you were just venting. But the point that Makichuk was making in his article is that a trip to Banff is financially out of reach for an average family. Between the day-pass (which is per person per day) and parking, not to mention food and accommodations, a vacation to Banff is expensive. I used to live in Banff and know the millions of visitors the little town gets. And the problems you mention in your letter about trails and people not being respectful of wildlife or the Park "rules" is a very, very small fraction of the total visitors Banff gets every year. Why would you want to begrudge a family to experience Banff, the trails, the lakes, the HooDoos, etc.? If people are willing to put up with the traffic and take their time, why begrudge them a visit? A child would love to see such beautiful wonders of nature and any parent would want their child to experience seeing natural beauty. Banff is far too expensive. It was not always that expensive and I hope that a new Federal government can change that so that more families can take summer road trips, if they want to.

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

A flourishing tourism industry isn't the problem. A lack of infrastructure is, and perhaps we should cautiously expand and build a couple more towns out there. It can be uniquely and tastefully done, but only if people aren't walking on eggshells and hurling slurs at each other. I can imagine a small town at SK river crossing and perhaps one or two other places so people can enjoy. Weirdly people are treated like an enemy out there, and taxed and overcharged like parasites. One of the 1000's of ways we shoot ourselves in the foot while sitting on a gold mine.

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

Just ban visitors from the park, then everybody will be happy, including Trudeau who will say it will save the park from climate change.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Alda Canmore would be nothing more than a shyyte hole town without the massive expenditure of tourist dollars, same with Banff and Jasper, and I’m sure the people of Calgary despise people like you “ruining their city” by driving in from paces like Canmore to shop as well, plugging up the roads, not obeying street signs and such. Canmore is full of over rated, expensive hotels, condos that get get rented out for hundreds a night, that without tourist dollars wouldn’t be worth a fraction of what they are. The National parks and places in between are not simply there for your pleasure and the pleasure of the residents, they aren’t funded simply by the residents thst live in them either.

Report Add Reply
xxxHighwoodxxx
xxxHighwoodxxx

Exactly. I’ll use your comments as much more civil than what i was going to state

Report Add Reply
will1
will1

Recently drove out to Lake Louise and Banff and Canmore. Incredibly disappointed how the parks have monetized everything. Not allowed to park anywhere unless you are going to spend money on overpriced Gondola rides, etc. Banff's closure of street only redirects traffic through residential area that must upset people living on those blocks. Stop turning our parks into elitist enclaves for the wealthy and let ordinary Albertans enjoy them.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.