"Hi Dave, I enjoy your articles even if I don’t always agree with your point of view, which is the case today. I lived in Canmore from 1999 to 2013, and it expanded greatly while I was there.
The Canmore businesses resent the fact that people from Calgary can spend a day or afternoon in Canmore without having to pay any fees and not necessarily buying anything but a burger or ice cream cone, while Canmore business taxes have gone up in order to pay for accommodating the visitors.
Banff was already over-run when I left in the fall of 2013. While I lived and worked there, nothing I disliked more than having to go to Banff on business appointments and having to deal with tourists who didn’t obey the street lights. The closing of the main street has eliminated a good part of that issue I think!
If it was affordable for lower income people, it would be even more crowded — the local wildlife is already stressed by all of the lookie-loos. About 15 years ago, a couple of us had decided to walk along the lake on the outskirts of Banff. We were warned that there was a black bear and her cub up ahead so we turned around. We met a group of 20 somethings and warned them. Their response was that there were several of them so they weren’t worried and carried on. Absolute stupidity!
Add to that — yes, we’ve heard these “tall tales” before but they are true — the couple I was talking to were not aware that these bears were not tame!!!!! Also trying to pet the elk is a very big no-no. Therefore, I’m not upset by the fact that many people cannot afford to go to Banff.
In my opinion, the park should only allow a certain amount of people into the park because the trails are over-run as well. I have a friend living in Canmore who is an avid hiker and is very concerned about the numbers of people she now meets on trails that used to be quiet.
What is sad is that people don’t recognize that they should be respectful of the wilderness and its inhabitants. If all they want is cheaper hotels and shopping, they should stick to the city or an outlying town from which they can drive in for the day.
There are areas that non-residents and locals can visit for free outside of the park but you won’t be shopping or doing any fine dining there. Sorry, not much sympathy from me."
(7) comments
Interesting to read completely opposite opinions about this topic.
Personally, I can't decide, would I like everything cheaper and more accessible (which in most cases means "overcrowded"), or more expensive and..., well, I'm not even sure does it really work anymore... Every government, municipality or whatever is trying to introduce fees and charges for pretty much everything (now you even must pay a fee for permit to use paddle board in some parks, or states, like Montana) and still most of the times there are "lots of us out there" (I'm just being very polite here).
Good for business, though.
Regarding Banff in particular – we used to go there several times a year, but when mayor Karen Sorensen said "stay away from Banff, we don't want you here" not long time ago, it was over for me. No more Banff.
Obviously, they don't miss me anyway... :), so looks like everything is fine.
This is a little bit of a rude letter, don't you think Alda? Perhaps you were just venting. But the point that Makichuk was making in his article is that a trip to Banff is financially out of reach for an average family. Between the day-pass (which is per person per day) and parking, not to mention food and accommodations, a vacation to Banff is expensive. I used to live in Banff and know the millions of visitors the little town gets. And the problems you mention in your letter about trails and people not being respectful of wildlife or the Park "rules" is a very, very small fraction of the total visitors Banff gets every year. Why would you want to begrudge a family to experience Banff, the trails, the lakes, the HooDoos, etc.? If people are willing to put up with the traffic and take their time, why begrudge them a visit? A child would love to see such beautiful wonders of nature and any parent would want their child to experience seeing natural beauty. Banff is far too expensive. It was not always that expensive and I hope that a new Federal government can change that so that more families can take summer road trips, if they want to.
A flourishing tourism industry isn't the problem. A lack of infrastructure is, and perhaps we should cautiously expand and build a couple more towns out there. It can be uniquely and tastefully done, but only if people aren't walking on eggshells and hurling slurs at each other. I can imagine a small town at SK river crossing and perhaps one or two other places so people can enjoy. Weirdly people are treated like an enemy out there, and taxed and overcharged like parasites. One of the 1000's of ways we shoot ourselves in the foot while sitting on a gold mine.
Just ban visitors from the park, then everybody will be happy, including Trudeau who will say it will save the park from climate change.
Alda Canmore would be nothing more than a shyyte hole town without the massive expenditure of tourist dollars, same with Banff and Jasper, and I’m sure the people of Calgary despise people like you “ruining their city” by driving in from paces like Canmore to shop as well, plugging up the roads, not obeying street signs and such. Canmore is full of over rated, expensive hotels, condos that get get rented out for hundreds a night, that without tourist dollars wouldn’t be worth a fraction of what they are. The National parks and places in between are not simply there for your pleasure and the pleasure of the residents, they aren’t funded simply by the residents thst live in them either.
Exactly. I’ll use your comments as much more civil than what i was going to state
Recently drove out to Lake Louise and Banff and Canmore. Incredibly disappointed how the parks have monetized everything. Not allowed to park anywhere unless you are going to spend money on overpriced Gondola rides, etc. Banff's closure of street only redirects traffic through residential area that must upset people living on those blocks. Stop turning our parks into elitist enclaves for the wealthy and let ordinary Albertans enjoy them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.