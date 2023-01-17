Fourth-year Wilfrid Laurier University philosophy student Kamil Bachouchi wore a leaf of lettuce to cover his face to mock the school’s mask mandate.
“We have the right to make our own choices,” said Bachouchi in a Monday tweet.
Fourth-year Wilfrid Laurier University philosophy student Kamil Bachouchi wore a leaf of lettuce to cover his face to mock the school’s mask mandate.
“We have the right to make our own choices,” said Bachouchi in a Monday tweet.
“We demand that all Universities drop any mandate that disregards students’ personal autonomy.”
Mask of the Day: a Leaf of Lettuce!@Laurier and @UWaterloo are STILL forcing students to cover their faces. We have the right to make our own choices.We demand that all Universities drop any mandate that disregards students’ personal autonomy.#EnoughIsEnough #DoNotComply pic.twitter.com/IA2xHZxA1U— Kamil Bachouchi 🇨🇦 (@Kam_Bach) January 16, 2023
Bachouchi began defying his school’s mask policy by wearing unconventional objects over his face in November.
“They claim it’s because it makes the student body healthier and prevent outbreaks on campus, but as far as I’m concerned, I don’t think blue cloth masks can do such a thing,” he said.
He said he was shocked when Laurier reinstated its mask mandate. Laurier brought back its mask policy in September.
Bachouchi said a fellow student and him will be holding a protest at Waterloo Town Square against the mask mandate on January 28. He encouraged all Laurier, University of Waterloo, and Conestoga College students and staff and community members to attend.
The student went on to say the protest will “show the schools that we have a voice and that we are not alone.” He added mass non-compliance is the one way COVID-19 restrictions will end.
An institution is at the forefront of pushing the idea people obey without questioning, which he called “appalling.”
Laurier is telling people to wear a mask or face being kicked out of school.
Bachouchi shared an email from Laurier to staff about the mask mandate remaining in effect to limit the spread of viruses in the community.
“Students should arrive to class prepared with a medical mask or multi-layered non-medical mask,” said Laurier.
“Free medical masks continue to be available at the Dean of Students on both the Brantford and Waterloo campuses.”
The university said face shields and partial plastic face coverings are unacceptable. It can remove or enhance mask requirements as needed to respond to changing conditions.
Even when faculty wants to respect personal autonomy of their students, Bachouchi said Laurier wants to intimidate them.
“We need to stand up!” he said.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(4) comments
The lettuce provides more protection than all the people sitting there with their mask under their nose. Ridiculous.
I sure his lettuce is no worse at protection than these silly mandates muzzles. Wear a respirator or don’t wear anything.
Love this kid and his moxie! [beam]
Give that man a medal!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.