Lettuce mask

Mask of the day: A leaf of lettuce 

 Courtesy Kamil Bachouchi/Twitter

Fourth-year Wilfrid Laurier University philosophy student Kamil Bachouchi wore a leaf of lettuce to cover his face to mock the school’s mask mandate. 

“We have the right to make our own choices,” said Bachouchi in a Monday tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(4) comments

G K
G K

The lettuce provides more protection than all the people sitting there with their mask under their nose. Ridiculous.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

I sure his lettuce is no worse at protection than these silly mandates muzzles. Wear a respirator or don’t wear anything.

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Love this kid and his moxie! [beam]

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Give that man a medal!

Report Add Reply

