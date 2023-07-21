Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis (Haldimand-Norfolk, ON) said the Windsor, ON, teacher who denounced Muslim students for missing Pride Day was not modelling kindness.
“A teacher berating Muslim students whose parents kept them home on Pride day,” said Lewis in a Thursday tweet.
“If educators take issue with a parental decision, they should have the courage to discuss it with the parents and not abuse kids.”
Kindness? A teacher berating Muslim students whose parents kept them home on pride day. If educators take issue with a parental decision they should have the courage to discuss it with the parents & not abuse kids. https://t.co/3uLkkci3A2
“It was an incredible show of hatred and it is sad,” said the teacher.
“It was hatred toward a community of people and it was incredibly disgusting to have witnessed.”
EXCLUSIVE: An elementary teacher in Windsor, Ontario berated Muslim students for skipping LGBTQ pride day, telling them their abstention was “disgusting” and “an incredible show of hatred” that makes her not want to be their educator. Recording obtained by @TrueNorthCentre. pic.twitter.com/T7jhFfLHvN
LL will be the right hand for PM PP before she becomes PM - that's my hope anyway (:
Lewis is a solid conservative on the surface. But where did she come from. She gave up her 300k per year practice as a Lawyer to go into politics and earn 105k per year as a MP. Also, she refused to call out the bank of Canada for all its past incompetence. Lewis did not support firing the B of C governor when Poilievre said the Governor should be fired. I do not trust her. I think she is just a WEF plant. I am OK if she is a future Caninet minister, but I can’t trust her to ever become PM.
Not sure you are on target here Free Canada. Lewis has called out more WEF / Globalist activity than any other conservative. Including Poilievre.
A WEF Plant? Of course you can't back that up with FACTS again.
No one cares what you think . . . talk about what you know . . if you can!
Like Pierre . . . Lewis has never been to Davos.
