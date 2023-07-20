Jamil Jivani

Jamil Jivani said he is running to be a strong, compassionate representative and the next Conservative MP for Durham. 

 Courtesy Jamil Jivani/Twitter

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis has endorsed candidate Jamil Jivani (Durham, ON) in the nomination race for the upcoming byelection. 

Referring to Lewis, Jivani tweeted, “She's a compassionate and principled MP who works hard for her constituents in Haldimand-Norfolk." 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

guest399
guest399

I've read some of the media articles that Mr. Javani has penned and I've learned a wee bit about his career. He comes across as a sensible person with genuine intelligence and wit. This complements his obvious courage that Ms. Lewis points out. If elected, my guess is that he would represent his constituency a lot better than a lot of politicians do. I wish him well in the upcoming nomination.

