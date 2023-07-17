Lia Thomas

Lia Thomas 

Former University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had photos of herself shared on social media while wearing an Antifa costume. 

The photo shows Thomas wearing a black T-shirt with white writing underneath rainbow colours saying “Antifa super soldier,” black athletic shorts, and a BDSM harness. She has her hip to the side and is flashing a peace sign. 

