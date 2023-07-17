Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Former University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas had photos of herself shared on social media while wearing an Antifa costume.
The photo shows Thomas wearing a black T-shirt with white writing underneath rainbow colours saying “Antifa super soldier,” black athletic shorts, and a BDSM harness. She has her hip to the side and is flashing a peace sign.
This post was made by her girlfriend Gwen Weiskopf, who locked her Instagram account once people started criticizing it.
Liz Wheeler Show host Liz Wheeler said it is unsurprising Thomas is Transtifa.
“Because the transgender is an inherently violent ideology calling for violent revolution in the name of Marxism,” said Wheeler.
“This isn’t about ‘gender identity.’”
Of course Lia Thomas is transtifa. Because the transgender is an inherently violent ideology calling for violent revolution in the name of Marxism. This isn’t about “gender identity.” It’s about abusing vulnerable crazies like Thomas to serve as the vanguard of the revolution. https://t.co/lz0auzWp0b
Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines said this incident was obvious.
“I haven't specifically bashed Lia Thomas on anything (other than calling him an entitled narcissist which I stand by) because ultimately he was following the rules in place,” said Gaines.
“But this is disturbing.”
Doesn't this make so much make sense.... I haven't specifically bashed Lia Thomas on anything (other than calling him an entitled narcissist which I stand by) because ultimately he was following the rules in place. But this is disturbing https://t.co/EHnqkBG1kJ
The Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA) voted in 2022 to restrict transgender athletes such as Thomas from competing against women and said they plan on implementing a new open category for them in some events as part of its new policy.
The vote, which was 71.5% in favour of the new policy, took place after FINA heard speeches from representatives of a working group which was set up in 2021. This working group consisted of three specialist groups — athletes, science and medicine and legal and human rights.
After analyzing the conclusions of these groups, FINA developed a new policy which will apply at all events. The policy will be followed for world record ratification, wherever the competition took place.
London Trans Pride came to the defence of a transgender activist to attack people who question gender ideology on July 8.
“I was going to come here and be really fluffy, be really nice and be really lovely and queer and gay and laugh,” said British transgender activist Sarah Jane Baker.
“But if you see a TERF, punch them in the f*cking face.”
Man calls for extreme violence against women at London Trans Pride. He served 30 years for attempted murder and kidnapping, cut off his testicles while behind bars, and was convicted in prison for attempted murder of another inmate. pic.twitter.com/9anwknpqyo
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
