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Liberal-appointed senator calls for ban on port and rail strikes to protect Canadian economy

François Laporte, President of Teamsters Canada, and Sean O’Brien, General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) on the picket line Friday morning at CPKC headquarters in Calgary
François Laporte, President of Teamsters Canada, and Sean O’Brien, General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) on the picket line Friday morning at CPKC headquarters in CalgaryTeamsters Union / Twitter ("X")
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Cdnpoli
Bill C-39
Sen. Jim Quinn
Douglas Wolfe