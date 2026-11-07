Liberal-appointed senator calls for ban on port and rail strikes to protect Canadian economy

A Liberal-appointed senator is calling for tougher federal labour laws that would prevent strikes at Canada's ports and other critical transportation facilities before they disrupt the economy.Blacklock's Reporter says New Brunswick Sen. Jim Quinn told the Senate's Special Committee on Building Canada Strong that proposed federal legislation giving cabinet sweeping powers to intervene in legal strikes does not go far enough.Quinn, a former CEO of the Saint John Port Authority, argued Ottawa should consider prohibiting work stoppages in certain industries where labour disputes could threaten Canada's economy and international trading relationships.“We hear our reputation as a trading nation internationally is not strong,” Quinn told the committee Monday.“This bill, taking measures to enhance our economy, has to address that.”Bill C-39, An Act Respecting Certain Measures To Strengthen The Economy, would give federal cabinet ministers broad authority to intervene in lawful strikes considered harmful to the national interest.The legislation would allow the government to “take any measure the minister considers necessary” when a labour dispute threatens to “adversely affect the national interest.”Under the proposed law, the national interest would include “any significant impact on the Canadian economy” or “any social disruption.”Quinn questioned why the government would wait until a strike was underway before exercising those powers.“You have to have a strike before any of this stuff kicks in, really,” he said.The senator argued certain labour disputes have predictable economic consequences and should be addressed before workers walk off the job.“Why would we not take an approach on those very narrow cases where we know, because there’s enough experience in the room, I can tell you, there is going to be an effect on the national economy,” Quinn asked.“Why would we not take a different approach in those rare cases?”.Douglas Wolfe, a director general with the federal labour department, acknowledged the government had examined more extensive restrictions on strikes while drafting the legislation.“Those are very important issues you are raising,” Wolfe replied.“Certainly the government did consider a range of approaches.”Quinn also challenged arguments that the constitutional right to strike prevents Ottawa from imposing additional restrictions on workers in critical industries.“I keep hearing, ‘We have a right to strike constitutionally’ and there it is,” Quinn said.“Is it an absolute right?”“The right to strike is not absolute,” Wolfe replied.Quinn suggested the government could require mandatory mediation or arbitration in certain sectors rather than allowing labour disputes to escalate into strikes.“So if it’s not an absolute right, then why wouldn’t the government take that narrow case by case and move earlier to prevent a strike as part of the process?” he asked.He pointed to options including earlier negotiations, mediation and compulsory arbitration to prevent disruptions to transportation networks and supply chains.Quinn previously served on the Senate transport and communications committee, which recommended eliminating the right to strike for workers in federally regulated rail and marine transportation sectors.The committee's June 11 report, Keep Canada Moving, concluded that repeated labour disruptions were damaging Canada's economy and international reputation.“The status quo is not a viable option,” the report stated..Committee members heard testimony that strikes and other labour disputes at ports and railways were disrupting supply chains and undermining Canada's reliability as a trading partner.“Witnesses said that labour disputes in the federally regulated rail and marine sectors were causing harm to the Canadian economy, disrupting supply chains and tarnishing Canada’s reputation abroad,” the report stated.The committee also warned disruptions could affect essential infrastructure and public safety.“Beyond the economic impacts, disruptions can have significant consequences for Canada’s critical infrastructure systems and national public safety.”Wolfe confirmed federal officials reviewed the Senate committee's findings while developing Bill C-39.He said the labour department “considered very carefully the report that came out of your committee which I think really held a lot of important analysis.”However, Wolfe did not explain why the government stopped short of proposing an outright ban on strikes in the rail and marine sectors.The proposed legislation would instead give cabinet the authority to intervene when labour disruptions are deemed to threaten the national interest, leaving open the question of whether Ottawa will consider additional restrictions on strikes in critical industries.