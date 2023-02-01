Liberal Senator David Richards

Senator David Richards

 Courtesy of CBC

A Liberal-appointed Senator compared a cabinet bill to regulate YouTube to George Orwell's 1984, Nazi Germany and Communist Russia. “In Germany it was called the Ministry of National Enlightenment,” said Senator David Richards, a novelist and screenwriter.

“This law will be one of scapegoating all those who do not fit into what our bureaucrats think Canada should be,” said Richards. “Stalin again will be looking over our shoulder when we write.”

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(9) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

Liberals have slowly been abandoning the Liberal party. But it has been very slow. Liberals have been so brain washed by the CBC and MSM that Trudeau and the Liberal party have saved Canada from the Harper government. LOL. Really, Harper seems like a saint compared to Trudeau right now. But, this brain washing is wearing off. They see JT is not a Liberal…. JT is a corrupt WEF puppet who must someday be help to account for his crimes.

Report Add Reply
gordonpratt
gordonpratt

The number of broadcast frequencies for radio and TV are limited. Since these frequencies belong to all Canadians the CRTC was formed to see TV and radio stations reflected the public interest.

But the number of potential internet channels is infinite. So what right does Justin have to censor the internet?

Report Add Reply
guest714
guest714

I’m sure some liberals realize they have no credibility anymore. Or is it a tactic, next thing you know they will come out and say we saved the freedom of the internet. And that Rodriguez guy was he even born in Canada, does he realize that the bad heritage of this country was created by the federal government I would assume a good portion of settlers and homesteaders had good relations with indigenous community’s they probably couldn’t have survived without them I’m sure

Report Add Reply
Frankyw55
Frankyw55

Thank you Senator, Richards, for saying this out loud . We have lost in Canada all sense of freedom of self expression and are going down a dark road .

Report Add Reply
martina1
martina1

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
dave_656
dave_656

I sure never needed a guy like Pablo Rodriguez to 'educate' me on what Canadian heritage means. Another woke joke that will fade into meaningless oblivion.

Report Add Reply
WCanada
WCanada

Maybe some liberals are regaining their own identity and common sense. Call a spade a shovel.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Im very glad to see that some Liberals still have common sense.

Report Add Reply
guest854
guest854

Unfortunately that number of common sense liberals very small.

Report Add Reply

