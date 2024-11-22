Liberal-appointed senator demands action on foreign spies

The senate has to “stand up and speak up” for transparency in determining if any foreign agents are in the Upper House, said Liberal-appointed Sen. Percy Downe on Thursday. “It’s been almost six months since the Special Report of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) stated foreign actors cultivated relationships with members of parliament and senators,” said Downe, according to Blacklock's Reporter. Yet no senator had been allowed to read the uncensored report, he said. “That no leader in the Senate has been able to see that full report is nothing short of a disgrace.”.Trudeau’s security aide claims no traitors in parliament despite damning NSICOP report.NSICOP in its June 3 report warned of potentially unlawful conduct by parliamentarians acting on behalf of foreign embassies. “Some may be illegal,” it said.No suspicious MPs or senators were publicly named. NSICOP wrote it knew of “a few parliamentarians” who spied on colleagues, acted at the “direction of foreign officials” or leaked “information learned in confidence from the government” to a foreign country.“Speak up,” said Downe.“The leaders of groups in the senate have a right to know what is in the full version of this report and, if required, a duty to act on what it contains.”Liberal-appointed Sen. Marc Gold, Government Representative in the Senate, told Question Period he was not allowed to read the uncensored report.“I haven’t read it,” he said.“In that regard I can’t really comment on any other matter.”“Have you been told by any minister, political staff or federal government employee that senators have been named in the unredacted report?” asked Downe.“I do not have access to the report,” replied Gold.“Have you heard any comment about any senator involved?” asked Downe.“The answer is no,” replied Gold..WATCH: Liberals perpetuate narrative Parliament Hill spies were Conservative .Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who has read the confidential report, said the suspects named were guilty of nothing more than poor judgment.“That is consistent with what I have seen, the intelligence I have access to,” LeBlanc testified October 15 at the Commission on Foreign Interference.“It is a gross partisan exaggeration and I think irresponsible, for people to – and many have in the public domain – claim there are traitors sitting in Parliament and treasonous people.”“Those are criminal phrases that are not borne out by the evidence or by the work of police or the security agencies.”Nathalie Drouin, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security advisor, similarly testified October 9 there were no traitors in parliament.“I’ve seen no treason, no traitors,” she said.“It doesn’t mean this behaviour shouldn’t be corrected.”However Trudeau testified October 16 he had “explosive” top secret evidence that Conservatives were acting as foreign agents.“I received what I characterized here as explosive, certainly extremely alarming information around foreign interference into a particular political party,” said Trudeau.Trudeau did not name names. Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre dismissed the testimony. “He is lying,” said Poilievre..Poilievre calls Trudeau’s bluff — if the PM knows Conservative spies, he should name them