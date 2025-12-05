Liberal-Bloc deal will scrap religious exemption from Canada’s hate speech laws

The Liberal government has secured support from the Bloc Québécois to remove a long-standing religious exemption from Canada’s hate-speech laws, in exchange for Bloc backing on Bill C-9, legislation aimed at restricting hate and terror symbols.According to the National Post, a senior government source confirmed that Liberals and Bloc MPs will support an amendment repealing the clause that currently shields individuals from hate-propaganda charges when the speech is expressed “in good faith” based on a religious text. The deal also includes Liberal agreement to drop an earlier proposal to remove the requirement for provincial attorneys general to approve hate-propaganda prosecutions, another key Bloc demand. .Once both amendments are passed, the two parties are expected to advance the bill through committee and the House of Commons.The timeline remains unclear after a justice committee meeting was filibustered by Conservatives last week. The House is scheduled to rise on Dec. 12. Section 319 of the Criminal Code currently provides the exemption for religiously motivated speech. The Bloc has long argued for its removal, saying it has allowed hateful rhetoric to hide behind claims of faith. The amendment reflects a previous Bloc bill introduced in November 2023 that failed to advance. .The push intensified amid a rise in antisemitic incidents following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, with the party pointing to examples such as Montreal Imam Adil Charkaoui’s call for the extermination of “Zionist aggressors” during a prayer.Jewish and LGBTQ organizations, along with the Quebec government, have urged the federal government to remove the exemption. Quebec’s National Assembly unanimously passed a motion calling for its repeal. Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said a broad consensus exists in Quebec on the issue and warned of political consequences if the Liberals retreat. .Bloc MP Rhéal Fortin said lawmakers must continue despite pushback from religious organizations.Opposition remains from Christian groups and civil liberties advocates who argue the exemption protects freedom of religion and expression.The Christian Legal Fellowship told the committee the provision prevents criminalizing “good faith expression of sincerely held beliefs” and warned removing it could weaken constitutional protections..Conservatives have criticized Bill C-9 as an infringement on free speech and objected to earlier plans to remove attorney-general oversight, though Liberals are now prepared to abandon that measure.Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has not commented.Justice Minister Sean Fraser expressed openness to the Bloc’s proposal in October, saying he had “no problem” with removing the exemption if supported by a majority of MPs..Bill C-9 is the first major justice bill introduced under Prime Minister Mark Carney’s minority government. It seeks to criminalize displaying hate symbols, including those linked to terrorist organizations, and create an offence for blocking access to places of worship or community spaces used by identifiable groups.No date has been set for when clause-by-clause amendments will be debated. Blanchet urged the government to resume committee work quickly, saying failure to act could come with a political cost.