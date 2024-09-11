News

Liberal cabinet minister says Poilievre wants election soon because Canadians will love carbon tax by next year

Duclos claimed Poilievre was, "starting to feel the change in Canadians' understanding of the great value of that carbon pricing."
Jean-Yves Duclos and Pierre Poilievre
Jean-Yves Duclos and Pierre PoilievreScreenshot: CPAC, Photo: Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Carbon Tax
Bcpoli
Cdnpoli
Steven Guilbeault
Pierre Poilievre
Election
Poll
Leger
Carbon Pricing
Jean-Yves Duclos

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news