News

Liberal caucus retreat kicks off in Nanaimo

The meeting comes just two weeks after the Liberals held their annual cabinet retreat in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Justin Trudeau
Justin TrudeauIllustration by Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Bcpoli
Cdnpoli
Liberals
Conservatives
Ndp
Jagmeet Singh
Nanaimo
Mark Carney
Caucus retreat

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news