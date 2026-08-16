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Liberal delegation urged Chinese EV maker BYD to boost Canadian demand

Chinese EVs
Chinese EVshttps://insideevs.com/
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Electric Vehicles
Electric Vehicle
Electric Vehicle Manufacturing
Mainstream Automakers
China’s BYD electric vehicles
Sen. Clément Gignac
general motors canada
Sarah Goldfeder
Brendan Sweeney
Pacific Manufacturing Association of Canada
china's electric vehicles
BYD
Zoe Royer
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Western Standard
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