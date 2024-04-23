Liberal drug plan slammed because addicts aren't allowed to buy cocaine in bulk in BC

According to a recent federal report, the decriminalization of cocaine in BC, implemented by the federal Liberals, has drawn criticism for setting possession limits deemed "too low" and for failing to accommodate addicts who wish to purchase cocaine in bulk. Blacklock's Reporter said researchers have recommended more lenient possession limits than the current 2.5 grams."The threshold of 2.5 grams is too low and is unreflective of users’ substance use and purchasing patterns," stated the report conducted by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. It highlighted that individuals who use drugs are less worried about legal consequences and are more inclined to carry the substances they require.In 2023, the cabinet temporarily lifted a 111-year-old criminal ban on personal possession of up to 2.5 grams of cocaine, opioids, ecstasy and methamphetamine in BC. The province sought the exemption under the Controlled Drugs And Substances Act, with the experiment slated to continue until January 31, 2026."People who use drugs indicated the 2.5 gram threshold is too low and unreflective of their substance use patterns," noted the report. It also highlighted concerns that the policy might compel individuals to procure substances more frequently, thereby heightening risks.Researchers emphasized the economic advantage of buying in bulk, especially for individuals who use drugs. "Buying in bulk may be more economical particularly for people who use drugs," they wrote, adding that it's common practice to split or share bulk purchases among peers.During testimony at the Commons health committee on April 15, BC police raised concerns about public disorder resulting from decriminalization. Vancouver Police Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson highlighted scenarios where drug use in public spaces posed challenges for law enforcement.The BC Ministry of Health, in its February 1 Decriminalization Report to federal regulators, acknowledged a concerning increase in accidental drug overdoses in the first full year of the experiment. However, they did not propose changes to the 2.5 gram limit.Internal research by the Privy Council in 2023 revealed widespread opposition to the policy among Canadians. According to the report titled Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views, participants expressed predominantly negative sentiments.