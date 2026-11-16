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Liberal government figures suggest immigration cuts smaller than advertised

Mark Carney speaks to reporters on immigration
Mark Carney speaks to reporters on immigrationImage credit: Walid Tamtam - Western Standard
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Immigration
Department Of Immigration
Mass Immigration
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Immigration And Refugee Board Of Canada
Blacklock's Reporter
mass immigration policies
Mass immigration crushing Canada