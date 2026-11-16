Liberal government figures suggest immigration cuts smaller than advertised

CALGARY — Federal immigration figures show smaller annual declines in student and worker permits and asylum claims than the reductions touted by Prime Minister Mark Carney, raising questions about Ottawa’s account of its immigration cuts.Blacklock’s Reporter reported the Department of Immigration’s Annual Report to Parliament also identified 166,525 temporary workers and students who became permanent residents. Blacklock’s calculated total admissions at 560,295 — 42% above the reported 393,770 — treating those transitions as additional admissions.“This government has taken back control of immigration,” Carney told reporters October 21. “We have brought the numbers down.”The department described the 393,770 permanent resident admissions as “within the target range.”.WHISSELL: Mass immigration is dehumanizing and insufficient to address Canada’s economic woes .“We transitioned nearly 170,000 temporary workers and students with skills and experience Canada needs to permanent residence,” the report stated.That group included 145,735 foreign workers and 20,790 foreign students.The report’s annual figures also showed declines considerably smaller than the reductions Carney cited for several immigration categories.“We have brought the numbers down: foreign students down 80%, asylum seekers down 70%, temporary foreign workers down 60% with a more sustainable level of permanent immigrants as well,” Carney said.According to the figures reported, student permits fell to 381,725 in 2025 from 516,275 in 2024, a decline of 26%.Foreign worker permits declined 18%, to 743,770 from 905,440.A separately listed temporary migrant category fell 13%, to 166,790 from 191,630.Asylum claimants totalled 113,105, down 34% from 171,840 the previous year.Those annual comparisons do not establish whether Carney was using the same reporting periods or categories when citing larger reductions..WENZEL: Ottawa's ‘one-time’ immigration side door puts 200,000 people ahead of Alberta's say.The department’s report said more than 3.3 million people held valid temporary status at some point during 2025.“Throughout 2025, 3,341,695 people held valid temporary resident permits to enter or remain in Canada,” it stated.The total included people receiving new permits or extensions during the year, along with those whose status remained valid throughout the year. It covered visitors, students, workers and temporary resident permit holders.The report did not estimate how many people remained in Canada illegally after their permits expired.Carney acknowledged problems with the immigration system during the 2025 election campaign.“The system isn’t working,” he said.“There are limits,” Carney said during the April 16 French-language debate. “We have to be human but we have to be realistic. Canada cannot accept everyone.”Meanwhile, departmental polling documented widespread opposition to immigration levels..Smith skeptical of updated federal immigration plan .The 2025–2026 IRCC Online Tracking Survey Final Report, dated March 19, found 60% of respondents believed too many immigrants were coming to Canada.When told that 380,000 immigrants represented roughly 1% of Canada’s population, 51% still said that number was too high.Nationally, 48% agreed with the statement: “Immigration is causing Canada to change in ways that I don’t like.”Agreement reached 53% in Ontario and 52% in Alberta, followed by Manitoba at 50% and Nova Scotia at 47%.British Columbia, Quebec and New Brunswick each recorded 43%, compared with 37% in Newfoundland and Labrador and 25% in Prince Edward Island.In Toronto, 58% agreed immigration was changing the city in ways they disliked.