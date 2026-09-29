Liberal lead grows to record 17 points over Tories

CALGARY — A new poll from Liaison Stratégies shows that the Liberal Party's lead over the Conservatives has grown to a record 17%, marking the biggest gap the polling firm has had between the two parties since Mark Carney became Liberal leader.The survey, which polled 1,526 Canadians from September 13 to 26, shows that the Liberal Party's lead has continued to grow, seemingly at the expense of the Tories.The poll has the Liberals at 46% while the Tories have slumped to 29%.An interesting finding of the poll is the fact that the NDP is polling relatively high despite the high Liberal number.The poll found the NDP currently sitting at around 15%, one of their highest numbers in the last year. This is notable because typically such a strong Liberal number comes when the NDP is down in the polls, but it appears the Liberal growth isn't coming from left-leaning voters but right-leaning ones.Looking deeper at the demographic data of the poll, those aged 65 and up are the group with the highest support for the Liberals, sitting at 58% among those in that age range, compared to just 36% of those aged 18-34.Across the country, the region with the highest Liberal support is the Atlantic provinces, where Mark Carney's party records 57% support..In Alberta, the lowest-scoring region for the Liberals, this number is 31%.The only areas where the Tories are still polling above the Liberals are in Alberta and the Prairies, where the Conservatives were polled at 49% and 40%, respectively.The Liberals continue to do well in the most populous regions of the country, polling at 49% in Ontario and 46% in Quebec, with these two provinces alone counting for almost 60% of the seats in the House.The same poll also found that Mark Carney's approval rating remains high, currently sitting at 64% of Canadians who approve compared to 29% who disapprove of the current job the prime minister is doing.Once again looking demographically, the support for Carney largely mirrors the support for the Liberal Party, the only difference being that Carney polls much higher than his own party.The age range that has the highest approval of the prime minister is those aged between 50 and 64, with 74% of that group saying they approve of the job Carney is doing..Looking at the regional data, the area with the highest approval for the Liberal leader is Quebec, where 70% say they approve of the job Carney is doing, followed closely by Atlantic Canada with 68%.Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's numbers aren't as positive, with the leader of the opposition's favourable number sitting at just 36% compared to 51% of Canadians who say they have an unfavourable view of him.Poilievre's highest favourable numbers are recorded, similar to his party, in Alberta and the Prairies. In Alberta, Poilievre is viewed favourably by 64% of those polled in the province, as well as 57% of those polled in the Prairies.The region with the highest unfavourable view of the Tory leader is Quebec, where favorability of Poilievre sits at just 17%, while unfavourable views are polled at 64%.Overall the gap between the two leaders and their respective parties continues to grow, with the Conservatives only being able to maintain their lead in their traditional heartland of Alberta and the Prairies while the Liberals have made gains seemingly across the country.