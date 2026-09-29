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Liberal lead grows to record 17 points over Tories

New data from Liaison Stratégies shows support for the Liberals continues to grow, seemingly at the expense of the Conservatives
Poll from Liaison Strategies showing the Liberals continuing to grow their lead over the Conservatives
Poll from Liaison Strategies showing the Liberals continuing to grow their lead over the Conservatives Liaison Stratégies
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Cdnpoli
Cdnpol
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Liaison Strategies
Federal polling
Canadian Polls
Canadian Liberal party
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Conservative Party Canada
Carney approval rating
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Western Standard
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