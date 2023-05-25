David Johnston
Image courtesy of CBC

A lawyer from Toronto who helped David Johnston in his investigation of alleged misconduct by Chinese agents refused to comment on her connections to the Liberal Party on Wednesday. 

David Johnston First Report

Democracy Watch, an advocacy group, filed an ethics complaint against lawyer Sheila Block.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Vince_403
Vince_403

The rot, decay and stink that oozes from Justin Trudeau contaminates everyone that Trudeau comes in contact with.

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

What a joke this has become...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.