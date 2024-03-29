Liberal luxury tax raking in the cash

Newly released data reveals that revenues from a national luxury tax have surpassed projections made by the Budget Office, says Blacklock's Reporter. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland implemented the tax in 2022 with the intention of wealthier Canadians contributing "a little bit of that good fortune" to the federal treasury.According to the details presented in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons, in the first six months following the tax's implementation (from September 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023), revenues reached $137 million. This figure exceeded the Budget Office's initial forecast of $150 million annually, as per a report from 2021.The disclosure came in response to inquiries from Conservative MP Adam Chambers (Simcoe North, ON), who sought clarification on the total amount of luxury tax assessed. However, the report did not specify whether the higher revenues were attributed to an increase in 2022 auto prices.In her 2021 budget Recovery Plan For Jobs, Freeland expressed gratitude towards those capable of affording high-end purchases, stating, "If you have been lucky enough or smart enough or hardworking enough to afford to spend $100,000 on a car or $250,000 on a boat, congratulations!" She emphasized the importance of such contributions in aiding post-COVID-19 recovery efforts and investing in collective prosperity.The Select Luxury Items Tax Act, passed by Parliament in 2022, imposes a minimum 10% surtax on autos and aircraft priced at more than $100,000 and boats more than $250,000. This move was lauded by some, including Ken Neumann, then-national director of the United Steelworkers of Canada, who advocated for equitable taxation, asserting, "Make the rich pay."Neumann emphasized the need for fairness, urging the government to hold the ultra-rich accountable and ensure they contribute their fair share to the country's welfare. He criticized the Liberals for purportedly letting big businesses off the hook while expecting MPs to uphold fiscal fairness.Aircraft dealers, however, voiced concerns over the tax, seeking exemptions. Michael Wilton, president of Flight Simple Aircraft Sales of Calgary, clarified that many buyers were not ultra-rich but rather ordinary individuals such as farmers and ranchers. He emphasized that most general aviation pilots and owners were not part of the elite wealthy-class but rather regular citizens.