Liberal minister rejects Alberta independence while urging federal-provincial cooperation

Federal Liberal cabinet minister Eleanor Olszewski said calls for Albertan independence should be taken seriously but rejected the idea as a solution, emphasizing national unity and collaboration between governments.Speaking to reporters, Olszewski said that during recent visits to her Alberta riding of Edmonton Centre she heard strong support for Canada and for cooperation among provinces and the federal government.“When I go home and I spend time in my riding, what I hear from people is that they are proud Canadians,” she said. “They want our government to work together with the other provinces. People understand this is a time when it’s really important for the country to be unified.”.Olszewski, minister of emergency management and community resilience, acknowledged there are Albertans who feel disenchanted with the federal government, saying those frustrations should not be dismissed. She said the discussion around Alberta independence reflects those concerns, but argued the answer lies in dialogue rather than leaving Confederation.“I think we should take it seriously, because there are some voices,” she said. “We need to listen always to people’s frustrations. But what I’m saying is that separation is not the answer, especially at this point in time for our country when we really need to be unified.”Her comments echoed statements from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom she said has been clear about wanting to collaborate with provinces and premiers. Olszewski pointed to recent first ministers’ meetings as evidence of that approach, saying leaders, including Alberta’s premier, left those discussions emphasizing unity..The remarks came during a press conference largely focused on her new role as the federal ministerial lead for rebuilding efforts in Jasper, Alta., following recent disasters. Olszewski said she has been tasked with coordinating the federal response involving Parks Canada and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, while working closely with the Alberta government and the municipality.She also addressed questions on other national issues, including emergency responses in Indigenous communities and the need for cooperation between the governing Liberals and the Conservative opposition.“This is an important moment in our history,” Olszewski said. “Canadians want their politicians to work together and do what’s in the best interest of all Canadians.”While debate over Alberta independence continues to surface in political discourse, Olszewski said her message to Albertans remains focused on listening, collaboration and keeping the country together.