Liberal minister reveals CRA full of pandemic cheats

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has confirmed that 880 of its employees fraudulently claimed pandemic relief benefits, marking the highest disclosed figure to date. Blacklock's Reporter says Revenue Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau provided the update Tuesday, emphasizing a "zero tolerance policy for fraud."“This zero tolerance applies to employees suspected of improper conduct,” Bibeau told the Senate national finance committee. “In June, we launched an investigation into employees who committed acts of fraud.”Of the 880 implicated staff, 330 were fired for improperly claiming $2,000 monthly cheques under the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), a program intended to assist jobless Canadians at risk of eviction or foreclosure. Another 550 employees faced suspensions or other administrative penalties, Bibeau said.“In some cases, the employees were no longer at the Agency,” she added, noting that investigations are ongoing.The revelations come after conflicting claims about the extent of the issue. In 2023, Revenue Commissioner Bob Hamilton downplayed the problem during testimony to the Commons public accounts committee. “Not very many [employees], obviously,” Hamilton said when pressed for details.Challenged by Conservative MP John Williamson, who called the answer insufficient, Hamilton promised to provide accurate figures. At the time, the CRA reported only 10 employees had defrauded the program. That number was later revised to 185, then 344, before Bibeau’s latest disclosure of 880 cases.The scandal has also raised concerns about the CRA’s ethics training. An internal audit found gaps in compliance, with up to 19% of employees failing to complete mandatory courses.“Improvements are needed to strengthen the framework by implementing a process to increase awareness and application of values and ethics requirements,” the audit stated, calling for better monitoring and collaboration within the Agency.The CRA’s Value And Ethics Code For The Public Sector requires employees to uphold integrity, stewardship, and respect for democracy and people. Bibeau’s testimony underscores the importance of these principles.“We have a responsibility to Canadians to ensure trust and accountability in how we operate,” she said.