Liberal ministers express confidence in upcoming election

As the Liberal Party prepares for a byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's and a potential federal election, Public Works Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault are expressing confidence in their party's chances, while also acknowledging the challenges they face.Blacklock's Reporter says Duclos, who is seeking re-election in his Québec City riding, noted that the situation in Canada is challenging and that the Liberal Party needs to work hard to convince Canadians that they are the best choice. "We need to keep showing Canadians we are living in the best country in the world and we need to make it even better," he said."Do you think it’s going to be a tight race?” asked a reporter. “It will be tight everywhere including in my riding in the next election,” replied Duclos.Guilbeault, who is also seeking re-election, expressed confidence in the Liberal Party's chances in Toronto-St. Paul's, saying "We are very confident we will win Toronto-St. Paul's." However, when asked about the potential for a close race, he declined to speculate.“If it is close, what does it say?” asked a reporter. “I am not an expert on political projections,” replied Guilbeault. “I won’t launch myself into conjecture.”The Liberal Party has a strong history in Toronto, having won all 25 city ridings in the 2021 federal election. However, Duclos acknowledged that the party cannot take anything for granted and that hope and hard work will guide them in the campaign.The byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's is scheduled for June 24, and will see the Liberal Party attempt to hold onto a riding they have controlled for 31 years.