Dominic LeBlanc QP
The sister-in-law of Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc resigned as the acting ethics commissioner following criticism from opposition MPs who opposed her temporary appointment.

Privy Council Office

“Martine Richard has informed the Privy Council Office she will no longer be serving as interim commissioner,” the Commissioner’s Office said in a statement.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

WCanada
WCanada

Thank you Senator Batters!

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Their all in it together.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

I wonder if she gets a huge severance package.

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

She must have resigned on her own Trudeau would never have made her resign.

Report Add Reply

