Liberal MP backs petition to give permanent residency to foreigners facing deportation

A Liberal MP is sponsoring a petition calling on Ottawa to grant federal aid and permanent residency to foreign students and migrant workers who could soon be deported. Blacklock's Reporter says the request comes as more than three million foreigners are in Canada on valid or expired temporary permits, according to federal data.“Government messaging remains vague and inconsistent,” said Petition E-6940. “Canada must provide clear timelines and realistic pathways to permanence for those who have already demonstrated their commitment to this country.”Liberal MP Amandeep Sodhi (Brampton Centre, Ont.), a 24-year-old member of the Commons immigration committee, sponsored the petition but offered no public comment. A recent graduate of the University of Western Ontario, Sodhi was acclaimed as the Liberal candidate before winning her first term on April 28..The petition urges the government to implement “a clear national policy that provides fair, transparent and predictable pathways to permanent residency for temporary residents already living in Canada who are integrated in the society, have been paying taxes and are essential to Canadian businesses.”It also asks that Parliament spend more to support temporary residents facing “status insecurity and distress,” prioritize those already in Canada before expanding new admissions, and “publicly recognize that international students and temporary workers are not to blame for the current system.”“Canada is home to hundreds of thousands of temporary residents including international students, foreign workers and people awaiting residency who have made real social and economic contributions,” the petition reads. .“Many now face deep uncertainty, declining mental health and limited options to secure their status.”It warns that “individuals are falling into depression because they no longer see a clear or reliable line of communication with the government,” adding that many have “studied, worked, paid taxes and supported Canada’s economy and social fabric including during the Covid-19 pandemic.”A May 1 immigration department briefing titled Temporary Resident Reduction estimated that as of January 1, 2025, there were about 3,049,277 non-permanent residents in Canada.The petition lands amid a major policy shift from cabinet, which announced in its November 4 budget that it would sharply reduce new permits for foreign students and migrant workers — from 673,650 this year to 385,000 in 2026 and 370,000 in 2027 — saying it was “taking back control over the immigration system.”