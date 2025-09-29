Liberal MP backs petition to start Canada Day with sacred indigenous fires

Canada Day celebrations could begin with sacred fires and other indigenous ceremonies if a Liberal-backed petition gets its way.Blacklock's Reporter says Liberal MP Karina Gould (Burlington, Ont.) is sponsoring a petition calling for “national guidance” that would direct federally funded Canada Day events to invite local elders or knowledge keepers to open festivities with tobacco offerings, sacred fires or other ceremonies.“July 1 celebrations across Canada seldom include indigenous ceremonies such as tobacco offerings, sacred fires or elder-led openings,” read Petition E-6690. “Public visibility of indigenous protocols educates Canadians and honours treaty obligations.”The petition also urged Ottawa to spend taxpayer dollars covering talent fees for elders who perform ceremonies, claiming “indigenous organizations need resources to host ceremonial leaders and knowledge keepers.”.The push follows a federal heritage department report recommending Canada Day be reshaped to “adapt to emerging needs and social expectations.” The report said some communities had cancelled events in recent years “in reflection of the history of colonialism in Canada,” and urged “greater engagement of indigenous peoples and more outreach to equity communities.”Ottawa currently spends $25.5 million a year on grants for commemorations, with 76% going to Canada Day events, 8% to National Indigenous Peoples Day, 5% to Multiculturalism Day and 4% to Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day.Despite millions in annual spending, a 2017 federal poll showed most Canadians had never heard of National indigenous Peoples Day or Multiculturalism Day. A follow-up 2020 survey found 51% of Canadians said they were “very proud” of their country, citing freedom, patriotism, and love of country. Only 4% mentioned hockey, while 7% pointed to “good government.”.Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.