Liberal MP bills $173,574 in nine days while out of Ottawa

Liberal MP Arielle Kayabaga (London West, Ont.) billed taxpayers $173,574 in just nine days while holding the brief post of Government House Leader — all while remaining in her riding and with Parliament out of session.Kayabaga was appointed House Leader on March 14, 2025, a position that lasted only until the federal election call on March 23. Blacklock's Reporter says newly released Public Accounts figures show she billed $157,028 for “personnel” during that nine-day period, even though her official duties required no presence in Ottawa. She spent the time attending local events in her riding, according to her social media posts.She was also briefly named Minister of Democratic Institutions, billing an additional $16,546 for staff costs from March 14 to March 31 while the election campaign was underway. Kayabaga did not respond to questions about how she justified the total $173,574 in personnel spending while attending no official House or cabinet duties..Her public schedule during the period included appearances at a St. Patrick’s party, a local research office, a factory tour with the Prime Minister, a mosque visit, and various campaign events. On March 21, she announced $7.3 million in local grants and solicited campaign volunteers.The Privy Council Office declined to comment on the “personnel” charges, noting that cabinet activities are restricted during elections under the 2025 Guidelines On The Conduct Of Ministers. The guidelines emphasize that ministers must distinguish official government business from partisan political activity, and that caretaker conventions limit cabinet actions to emergencies such as natural disasters.Despite those restrictions, Kayabaga’s billing reflects a controversial use of taxpayer funds during a period when her only activities were local and political, raising fresh questions about oversight of cabinet expenditures during election campaigns.