Liberal MP blames Tories for Canadians telling her she and Trudeau belong in jail
Liberal MP blames Tories for Canadians telling her she and Trudeau belong in jail Western Standard Canva
News

Liberal MP blames Tories for Canadians saying she and Trudeau belong in jail

Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Cdnpoli
Conservative Mps
Members Of Parliament
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Chinese agents were targeting Conservative MPs
Liberal MP Pam Damoff
Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs
public discourse
Conservative Rachel Thomas
Liberal MP Iqra Khalid
Tory MP Michelle Rempel Garner
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news