Liberal MP Boissonnault finally responds to fraud allegations, throws business partner under bus

Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, mere hours after being raked over the coals by Conservative MPs at Question Period, finally released a statement addressing the fraud allegations against him. Boissonnault blamed everything on his former business partner, Steven Anderson. “Yesterday we learned Global Health Imports, a company co-owned by the employment minister, bid on federal contracts while claiming to be wholly indigenous-owned,” said Conservative MP Jamie Schmale."However, the minister has so far refused to present documents supporting his company's statement," he said, noting Global Health has "at least eight court cases against them."He demanded Boissonnault either “produce the documents, or admit he lied and resign.”Boissonnault, who was absent from Question Period, leaving other Liberal MPs to defend him, late Friday afternoon released a statement where he expressed regret for ever getting into business with Anderson in the first place. “It has become apparent that my former business partner, Steven Anderson, has conducted himself in an unacceptable manner,” wrote Boissonnault. He said Anderson “repeatedly” used his name “without consent … to advance his personal interests,” even after they stopped working together. “I did not consent to Mr. Anderson making any false representations to portray Global Health Imports as an indigenous-owned company,” he wrote. “I regret my error judgment in having gone into business with Mr. Anderson.”