Liberal MP Francesco Sorbara (Vaughan-Woodbridge, ON) told the Commons the government must require the public disclosure of foreign agents.

“I am completely for a foreign lobbyist registry, whether it’s modelled on the U.S. model or the Australian model,” said Sorbara, a member of the Canada-China Legislative Association.

PersonOne
PersonOne

should have had one years ago, and it was tried and voted out years ago. Regardless, lets keep our eye on the ball... we NEED a public inquiry NOW, because the horse has left the barn. And the NDP are actively stopping it.

Major Tom
Major Tom

Register them! Then deport them!

G K
G K

Mendichino and Ng are both compromised by the CCP. Of course they want to bog it down in committees.

