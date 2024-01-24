Liberal MP calls for leadership review of Trudeau

Liberal MP Ken McDonald has broken ranks and is calling for the party to hold a leadership review of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau."As a party, let's clear the air and if people are still intent on having the leader we have now, fine. But at least give people the opportunity to have their say in what they think the direction the party is going," the Newfoundland MP said on Radio-Canada.He stopped short of calling for Trudeau to step down."In 2015, it was him that won the election. He won the government," he said. "He convinced Canadians that this was the time to switch parties and put in a different government."McDonald, first elected in 2015, said he can now sense waves of hatred for Trudeau across the country."I think Atlantic Canada is much the same as the rest of the country. There's almost a hatred out there right now for Prime Minister Trudeau," he said.It's not the first time McDonald has disagreed with the Liberal party — he had earlier voted with the Conservatives to abolish the carbon tax."With the population of Newfoundland, I don't think we need to change behaviours because we don't have a population big enough or condensed enough to cause an issue for climate change. We're not the problem. It's the densely populated areas that are the problem," he said.All polls are showing the Tories are leading the Liberals by 12 to 14 points.