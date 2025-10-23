Liberal MP calls for war crimes checks on Israeli visitors

A Liberal MP is urging Ottawa to screen Israeli visitors for possible war crimes before allowing them to enter Canada, a proposal that has sparked concern over singling out Jews for special scrutiny.Blacklock's Reporter says Sameer Zuberi, the MP for Pierrefonds–Dollard, Que., told the Commons immigration committee that anyone who served in the Israeli Defence Forces since 2023 should undergo checks for potential complicity in war crimes. Zuberi, a former Canadian army reservist and ex-parliamentary secretary for diversity, did not respond to questions about his proposal after the hearing.“We appreciate how in conflict zones there has to be screening done,” Zuberi told the committee. “Groups have said crimes against humanity are occurring, have occurred.”Zuberi cited reports from Israeli human rights groups B’Tselem and Breaking the Silence that have accused Israel of war crimes in Gaza. .“With respect to Gaza, Israeli human rights organizations have said war crimes have been committed and crimes against humanity have been committed,” he said.Israel requires national military service for citizens over 18, with most conscripts serving two years or more. Zuberi argued that anyone who served in the military during the ongoing Gaza conflict should face additional scrutiny before being granted entry into Canada.“Are we screening to ensure that those who have served in the Israeli Defence Forces during this period in time have not been involved in any of these breaches of international law as they enter Canada, those who are not Canadian citizens?” he asked.Aaron McCrorie, vice-president of the Canada Border Services Agency, testified that no policy targets Jewish or Israeli applicants. “We assess each application on its own merits,” he said. .“The security screening process is based on indicators developed with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.”When asked if anyone from the Israeli Defence Forces had been denied entry for alleged war crimes, McCrorie replied, “I don’t have that level of detail. I am not aware of any.”Zuberi pressed officials on whether current screening was sufficient. “Are you presently satisfied that the safety and security of Canadians is intact given the level of screening that’s happening right now for those involved in conflict and seeking to enter Canada from the Israeli Defence Forces within the last two years?” he asked.McCrorie responded that Canada’s process “is not specific to any conflict zone.”