According to the Blacklock’s Reporter, Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks (York Centre, ON) accused the opposition parties of using allegations of corrupt election practices to spread disinformation.
“It is not based on facts,” Saks told the House Affairs committee.
“With regards to these concerns on foreign interference, it is based on speculative information. It is not based on facts. It’s not based on clear markers of information that’s being provided. It is a lot of talk and it’s moving at warp speed, and I want to lean in to what happens when that misinformation and disinformation moves at warp speed.”
“We are moving down into a rabbit hole rather than having constructive, clear discussions here about how we ensure all of our institutions are safe and secure,” said Saks.
The MP made her remarks during a 23-hour Liberal filibuster of a committee motion to question the prime minister’s chief of staff on risk assessments of party organizers.
“My Conservative colleagues just continue to spread misinformation,” said Saks.
“They are so cavalier and so willing to use language that results in consequences that our communities feel at risk.”
Saks provided no examples of misinformation being spread by the Conservatives.
Saks said she was contacted by Chinese-Canadian constituents who were frightened of the prospect of a public inquiry into alleged election interference by Communist Party agents.
“We now have communities that are afraid of being questioned about their right to be here,” said Saks.
“I think about that from a personal perspective. It is no secret I am Jewish, I am Israeli, and I get accused of dual loyalties all the time as part of antisemitic tropes. It’s one of the oldest forms of hate.”
New Democrat MP Rachel Blaney (North Island-Powell River, BC) said partisan outbursts at the House Affairs committee made the case for an independent public inquiry into corrupt election practices. New Democrats, Conservatives, and Bloc Québécois caucuses have all expressed support for a judicial inquiry.
“Vote on this and move forward,” said Blaney.
“It is very concerning that Liberals have been pushing back against a public inquiry, suggesting it’s unable to deal with secret information. We know that is not the case.”
“I want to see this taken out of this partisan place,” said Blaney.
"I don’t want to see this issue used to make political wins and I am seeing the parties that are using it to make political wins. I worry about that. I worry about how it is being used to create more fear. I don’t like that.”
“I am here because my constituents have contacted my office enough for me to understand that they are experiencing some serious concerns around our democratic institutions,” said Blaney.
“We need to take that seriously. That to me is the very point of this. This is why we have been calling for a public inquiry.”
The House Affairs committee suspended its proceedings until next Tuesday. Opposition MPs seek a vote on a Conservative motion that the committee “invite Katie Telford, chief of staff to the prime minister, to appear for a two-hour meeting” for questioning on Canadian Security Intelligence Service assessments of Liberal candidates.
(5) comments
The typical Liberal response to any crisis of their own doing is to first deny, claim ignorance, and then to deflect blame on someone else. If they have nothing to hide then have a public inquiry with CSIS conducting it and not some Trudeau appointee.
Best way to find out if it is manufactured lies by opposition parties is to have an open public enquiry. Sunlight is the best disinfectent.
OK.... so lets find out. Public Inquiry
We have Chinese'police station's' operating in our cities, Chinese soldiers training at our military bases and Chinese scientists working in our level 4 germ lab. Those are facts. We need answers NOW!
Some gems come out when they filibustered to protect Canada's most powerful secretary. Are they scared she can't lie like a Liberal?
