Canada/China flags
Courtesy Asiapacific.ca

According to the Blacklock’s Reporter, Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks (York Centre, ON) accused the opposition parties of using allegations of corrupt election practices to spread disinformation.

Justin Trudeau

“It is not based on facts,” Saks told the House Affairs committee.

NDP MP Rachel Blaney and Jagmeet Singh

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

retiredpop
retiredpop

The typical Liberal response to any crisis of their own doing is to first deny, claim ignorance, and then to deflect blame on someone else. If they have nothing to hide then have a public inquiry with CSIS conducting it and not some Trudeau appointee.

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

Best way to find out if it is manufactured lies by opposition parties is to have an open public enquiry. Sunlight is the best disinfectent.

PersonOne
PersonOne

OK.... so lets find out. Public Inquiry

jokeco68
jokeco68

We have Chinese'police station's' operating in our cities, Chinese soldiers training at our military bases and Chinese scientists working in our level 4 germ lab. Those are facts. We need answers NOW!

northrungrader
northrungrader

Some gems come out when they filibustered to protect Canada's most powerful secretary. Are they scared she can't lie like a Liberal?

