Liberal MP demands Trudeau resign, not fit for fourth term

Assistant Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons Alexandra Mendès publicly demanded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation, becoming the first of the Liberal caucus to do so. Multiple constituents have said they think Trudeau should not lead the Party into a fourth campaign, said Mendès, per Blacklock’s Reporter. “My constituents do not see Mr. Trudeau as the person who should carry the party into the next election and that’s the message that I carry,” Mendès told Radio Canada in a French-language interview.“I didn’t hear from two, three people. I heard it from dozens and dozens of people. He is no longer the right leader.”“If I listen to my constituents, which is supposedly what we’re meant to do, yes, I have to say we would have to change leadership,” said Mendès.Concerns of electors in her suburban Montréal riding were focused on “the leadership of the prime minister,” she said.Mendès remarks came as Liberal MPs caucused ahead of the Commons’ September 16 return from summer recess. All parties are on notice to anticipate quick dissolution of the 44th Parliament after NDP leader Jagmeet Singh formally rejected his Supply And Confidence Agreement guaranteeing that Liberals remain in power to June 30, 2025.Singh named his chief of staff Jennifer Howard as national campaign director. Howard is a former Manitoba labour minister.Trudeau named Liberal fundraiser Mark Carney, a former Bank of Canada governor, as chair of a Leader’s Task Force on Economic Growth. Carney’s mandate is to “develop new ideas,” Trudeau said in a statement.Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet, representing 32 votes in the minority Parliament, yesterday said he will seek concessions from Trudeau. He did not elaborate. “We may have discussions which will not always and every day in every instance pose a danger to the government,” Blanchet told reporters.“What are you looking for in terms of gains?” asked a reporter. “Please, let me keep something for tomorrow,” replied Blanchet.“How do you feel about getting all this additional power?” asked a reporter. “Good,” replied Blanchet.Trudeau has stated his intention to seek a fourth term. Trudeau if successful would become the first federal Liberal leader to win four consecutive elections since Wilfrid Laurier in 1908.The Liberal share of the popular vote has dwindled each term Trudeau has remained in office. The Party since winning its lone majority government in 2015 has lost 1.4 million votes, from 6.9 million to 5.5 million..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.