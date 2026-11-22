CALGARY — An Ontario Liberal campaign is facing allegations that an organizer registered websites in its own candidate’s name and redirected visitors to his Conservative opponent, fuelling accusations the rival campaign was behind the stunt.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, former Conservative MP Ryan Williams outlined the allegations in a November 12 affidavit filed in Ontario Superior Court as part of a $1 million libel lawsuit against a local Liberal Party organizer.Liberal MP Chris Malette, who defeated Williams in Bay of Quinte in the 2025 election, has denied knowing about the alleged scheme. His office said he would not comment further.“MP Malette had no knowledge,” his office said in a written statement. “MP Malette will not be making any further statements about this matter at this time.”Malette, a former Belleville Intelligencer editor, attended the Commons but avoided reporters seeking answers. His local Federal Liberal Association also declined to answer questions.According to Williams’ affidavit, records showed a Liberal organizer registered 14 election-style website domains bearing Malette’s name and redirected visitors to Williams’ campaign in an effort to generate “significant ongoing negative publicity” against him.Malette’s campaign publicized the redirects in an April 5, 2025 news release, saying the candidate was dismayed..Carleton, Kitchener biggest anomalies in 2025 election results out of Ontario.“Malette campaign volunteers are now fielding dozens of messages by phone and online from people reporting the redirect,” the campaign said at the time.The affidavit described social media backlash against Williams from people who blamed his campaign for the websites.“Ryan’s team clearly bought it,” one person wrote on a community Facebook page.“Bad look, Ryan Williams,” wrote another.Similar comments appeared on the Bay of Quinte Federal Liberals’ Facebook page, where visitors characterized the redirects as a “dirty trick” and accused Conservatives of lowering the standards of the local campaign.Williams alleged the incident damaged his reputation and political employment prospects while interfering with election fairness.The actions “sought to intentionally sow distrust and foment controversy surrounding myself and my political campaign,” he wrote.The allegations have not been established in court.Williams lost to Malette by 3,716 votes in an election that drew 70% turnout. He had won the riding in 2021 by 2,937 votes.Williams also said he filed a formal complaint with federal regulators alleging a breach of the Canada Elections Act over the incident.